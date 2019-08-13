Overview

Dr. Richard Pennell, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis.



Dr. Pennell works at Mercy Clinic Vascular Surgery in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.