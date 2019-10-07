Dr. Richard Pelman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Pelman, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Pelman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.

Locations
General Surgery Clinic at Eastside Specialty Center3100 NORTHUP WAY, Bellevue, WA 98004 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Urology Clinic at UW Medical Center - Montlake1959 NE Pacific St # 1266, Seattle, WA 98195 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Pelman has been my urologist for years. I have seen him for 2 or 3 different issues. He is thorough, listens well, communicates well, and his treatments have been very helpful for me.
About Dr. Richard Pelman, MD
- Urology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1447348347
Education & Certifications
- Boston Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pelman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Pelman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Pelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Pelman has seen patients for Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen), Testicular Dysfunction and Hypogonadism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pelman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Pelman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pelman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pelman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pelman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.