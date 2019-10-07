See All Urologists in Bellevue, WA
Dr. Richard Pelman, MD

Urology
4.1 (12)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Richard Pelman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.

Dr. Pelman works at General Surgery at Eastside Specialty Center in Bellevue, WA with other offices in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen), Testicular Dysfunction and Hypogonadism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    General Surgery Clinic at Eastside Specialty Center
    3100 NORTHUP WAY, Bellevue, WA 98004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Urology Clinic at UW Medical Center - Montlake
    1959 NE Pacific St # 1266, Seattle, WA 98195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UW Medical Center - Montlake

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Richard Pelman, MD

Specialties
  • Urology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 44 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1447348347
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Boston Medical Center
Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
