Dr. Richard Pell, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (17)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Richard Pell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Homestead, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Homestead Hospital and South Miami Hospital.

Dr. Pell works at OrthoMiami in Homestead, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    HOMESTEAD OFFICE-Portofino Medical Building
    925 NE 30th Ter Ste 314, Homestead, FL 33033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 596-2828

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • Homestead Hospital
  • South Miami Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Joint Pain
Avascular Necrosis
Arthritis
Joint Pain
Avascular Necrosis

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myositis Ossificans Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Dimension Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 28, 2022
    Down to Earth very knowledgeable a problem solver
    Susan Dori Resnick — Sep 28, 2022
    About Dr. Richard Pell, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1891770194
    Education & Certifications

    • Albany Medical Center
    • Union Memorial Hospital
    • Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads
    • Virginia Military Institute
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Pell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pell has seen patients for Arthritis and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Pell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

