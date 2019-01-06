Overview

Dr. Richard Pectol Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Greeneville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY.



Dr. Pectol Jr works at Laughlin Memorial Hospital-EMR in Greeneville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.