Cardiology
4 (5)
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Richard Pechter, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    1485 37th St Ste 112B, Vero Beach, FL 32960 (772) 567-5400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Treadmill Stress Test
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Treadmill Stress Test

Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 01, 2018
    Old school doctor with some top notch schooling, education and experience. As with my previous cardiologist, Doctor's modus in treatment is less is more, excepting one on one time of which he is extraordinarily generous and patient.
    — Feb 01, 2018
    About Dr. Richard Pechter, MD

    Specialties
    Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1346270576
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pechter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pechter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Pechter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pechter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pechter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pechter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

