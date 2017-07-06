Dr. Richard Pearson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pearson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Pearson, MD
Dr. Richard Pearson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine.
Exceed Hormone Specialists, 7512 2ND ST, Germantown, TN 38138
Amory Urology Center, 607 Earl Frye Blvd Ste A, Amory, MS 38821
- Cigna
- We do not accept health insurance
With Kidney Stones being the favorite thing for my body to do, I know Dr. Pearson very well. He has the worlds best bed-side manners and he is an obvious Christian man who loves and cares for his patients. His wife is also fabulous. If I could adopt them, I would!!! God bless this man for all his patience when dealing with people who, at times, are a bit unruly because of their pain....He moved from Amory but I would drive to Memphis if need be!
Urology
51 years of experience
English
- 1679531578
Meth Hospital
City Memphis Hosps
University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
Johns Hopkins Graduate School Biomedical Engineering 1966-1968
Urology
Dr. Pearson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pearson accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Pearson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pearson works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Pearson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pearson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pearson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pearson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.