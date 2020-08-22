Dr. Richard Pearce, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pearce is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Pearce, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Pearce, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Memphis and is affiliated with Parkridge Medical Center.
Dr. Pearce works at
Locations
Spine Surgery Associates1736 Gunbarrel Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 756-6623Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pearce has preformed 2 surgery's on my low back. He has always treated me with respect. He keeps you totally informed. He enplanes my procedures to where I can understand them. I have COMPLETE confidence in him.
About Dr. Richard Pearce, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1619942091
Education & Certifications
- Arkansas Children's Hospital
- Erlanger Medical Center
- University Of Tennessee Memphis
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pearce has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pearce accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pearce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pearce works at
Dr. Pearce has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pearce on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
125 patients have reviewed Dr. Pearce. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pearce.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pearce, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pearce appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.