Dr. Richard Paxton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Paxton, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Spanish Fork, UT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mountain View Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.
Dr. Paxton works at
Locations
Canyon View Medical Group325 W Center St, Spanish Fork, UT 84660 Directions (435) 254-5959Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday11:00am - 2:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Hospital
- Utah Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He's super friendly and nice and my son is always at ease with him.
About Dr. Richard Paxton, MD
- Pediatrics
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1922046234
Education & Certifications
- Primary Children's Medical Center
- Primary Childrens Medical Center
- University Of Utah School Of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Dr. Paxton works at
