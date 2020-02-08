See All Neuroradiologists in Louisville, KY
Dr. Richard Paulsen, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Richard Paulsen, MD

Neuroradiology
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Richard Paulsen, MD is a Neuroradiology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Neuroradiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED|University Of Louisville and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville, Baptist Health La Grange, Norton Brownsboro Hospital, Norton Hospital and Uofl Health Shelbyville Hospital.

Dr. Paulsen works at Baptist Health Medical Group Neurology in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Medical Group Neurological Surgery
    3900 Kresge Way Ste 41, Louisville, KY 40207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Louisville
  • Baptist Health La Grange
  • Norton Brownsboro Hospital
  • Norton Hospital
  • Uofl Health Shelbyville Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Stroke
Aneurysm
Aneurysm Stenting
Acute Stroke
Aneurysm
Aneurysm Stenting

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Stroke Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aneurysm Stenting Chevron Icon
Angiofibroma Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Spine Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Body Tumor Chevron Icon
Carotid Cavernous Fistula Chevron Icon
Carotid Dissection Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Dissecting Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Intracranial Venous Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Petrosal Sinus Sampling Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Saccular Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Stent-Assisted Coiling Chevron Icon
Stenting Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stenting
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Paulsen?

Feb 08, 2020
Saved my life. He is not only great doctor, but he is sincerely a very caring person! Would recommend anyone who has neuro vascular problems to see him.
— Feb 08, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Richard Paulsen, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Richard Paulsen, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Paulsen to family and friends

Dr. Paulsen's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Paulsen

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Richard Paulsen, MD.

About Dr. Richard Paulsen, MD

Specialties
  • Neuroradiology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 32 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1780692996
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Stanford Univ Hsop|Stanford Univ Hsop|Vanderbilt University Hospital|Vanderbilt University Hospital
Fellowship
Medical Education
  • UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED|University Of Louisville
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Diagnostic Radiology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Richard Paulsen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paulsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Paulsen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Paulsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Paulsen works at Baptist Health Medical Group Neurology in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Dr. Paulsen’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Paulsen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paulsen.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paulsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paulsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Richard Paulsen, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.