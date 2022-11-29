Dr. Richard Paul, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Paul, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Paul, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lewes, DE. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beebe Medical Center.
Locations
Urology Associates Southern DE34431 KING STREET ROW, Lewes, DE 19958 Directions (302) 422-5569
Southern Delaware Surgery Center18941 John J Williams Hwy, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971 Directions (302) 645-2666
American Mobile Healthcare424 Savannah Rd, Lewes, DE 19958 Directions (302) 645-2666
Urology Associates Southern DE810 Seabury Ave, Milford, DE 19963 Directions (302) 422-5569
Hospital Affiliations
- Beebe Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Helped me with prostate problem when another physician was planning on taking two months longer to resolve the issue.
About Dr. Richard Paul, MD
- Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1720081391
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paul has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paul has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paul on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Paul speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Paul. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paul.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.