Overview

Dr. Richard Patel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center.



Dr. Patel works at SAN FRANSISCO GENERAL HOSPITAL - DEPARTMENT OF ANESTHESIA in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse, Psychosis and Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

