Dr. Richard Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Patel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center.
Locations
Ucsf1001 Potrero Ave, San Francisco, CA 94110 Directions (415) 285-9293
Hospital Affiliations
- Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Richard Patel, MD
- Psychiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse, Psychosis and Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.