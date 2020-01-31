Dr. Richard Parsons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parsons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Parsons, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Parsons, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Abington, PA. They completed their residency with Episcopal Hospital|Med College Of Pa And Hospital|Montefiore M C H&l Moses Division
Dr. Parsons works at
Locations
Surgical Care Specialists1200 Old York Road Blank Vascular Ctr, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I believe he saved my life bedside manner poor but who cares I am alive
About Dr. Richard Parsons, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1396813283
Education & Certifications
- Episcopal Hospital|Med College Of Pa And Hospital|Montefiore M C H&amp;l Moses Division
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parsons has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parsons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parsons speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Parsons. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parsons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parsons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parsons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.