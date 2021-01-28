Overview

Dr. Richard Parkinson, MD is a Dermatologist in Provo, UT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.



Dr. Parkinson works at Parkinson Dermatology in Provo, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Impetigo, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.