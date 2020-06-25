Dr. Richard Parisi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parisi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Parisi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Parisi, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with TriCities Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.
Locations
Commonwealth Primary Care - Glen Forest1800 Glenside Dr Ste 103, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 445-8664Monday9:00am - 7:30pmTuesday11:00am - 7:30pmWednesday11:00am - 7:30pmThursday11:00am - 7:30pmFriday9:00am - 7:30pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pmSunday9:00am - 2:00pm
Sleep Clinics of America, Inc.7650 E Parham Rd Ste 220, Richmond, VA 23294 Directions (804) 445-8665
Hospital Affiliations
- TriCities Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Like that I do not have to wait around for my appointment time. In and out. All questions answered.
About Dr. Richard Parisi, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1104813765
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ-Rutgers Med Sch
- UMDNJ-Rutgers Med Sch
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Parisi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parisi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parisi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parisi has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parisi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Parisi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parisi.
