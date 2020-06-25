See All Cardiologists in Richmond, VA
Dr. Richard Parisi, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Richard Parisi, MD

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
4 (54)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Richard Parisi, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with TriCities Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.

Dr. Parisi works at Commonwealth Primary Care - Glen Forest in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Commonwealth Primary Care - Glen Forest
    1800 Glenside Dr Ste 103, Richmond, VA 23226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 445-8664
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:30pm
    Tuesday
    11:00am - 7:30pm
    Wednesday
    11:00am - 7:30pm
    Thursday
    11:00am - 7:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 7:30pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
  2. 2
    Sleep Clinics of America, Inc.
    7650 E Parham Rd Ste 220, Richmond, VA 23294 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 445-8665

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • TriCities Hospital
  • Henrico Doctors' Hospital
  • Parham Doctors' Hospital
  • Retreat Doctors' Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Shortness of Breath

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Central Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Management Services Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Multiple Sleep Latency Test (MSLT) Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy Chevron Icon
Periodic Limb Movement Disease Chevron Icon
Periodic Limb Movements in Sleep Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polysomnography With CPAP Titration Chevron Icon
REM Sleep Behavior Disorder Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Terror Disorder Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 54 ratings
    Patient Ratings (54)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Parisi?

    Jun 25, 2020
    Like that I do not have to wait around for my appointment time. In and out. All questions answered.
    — Jun 25, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Richard Parisi, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Richard Parisi, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Parisi to family and friends

    Dr. Parisi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Parisi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Richard Parisi, MD.

    About Dr. Richard Parisi, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1104813765
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UMDNJ-Rutgers Med Sch
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • UMDNJ-Rutgers Med Sch
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Parisi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parisi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Parisi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Parisi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Parisi works at Commonwealth Primary Care - Glen Forest in Richmond, VA. View the full address on Dr. Parisi’s profile.

    Dr. Parisi has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parisi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    54 patients have reviewed Dr. Parisi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parisi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parisi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parisi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Richard Parisi, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.