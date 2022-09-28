Dr. Richard Pare, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pare is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Pare, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Pare, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Locations
North Fulton Eye Center868 Buford Rd, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (770) 475-0123
North Fulton Eye Center2500 Hospital Blvd Ste 115, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions (770) 889-1211
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My husband and I both have gone to Dr Pare for years and our daughter goes to him also. He is meticulous, thorough, and has a great personality. He has done cataract operations on both of us and we sailed through them. His staff is great also!!
About Dr. Richard Pare, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School Of Med
- Emory U Affil Hosps
- Emory University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pare has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pare accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pare has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pare has seen patients for Floaters, Conjunctival Hemorrhage and Astigmatism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pare on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pare speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Pare. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pare.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pare, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pare appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.