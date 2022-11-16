Dr. Richard Panicco, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Panicco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Panicco, DO
Overview
Dr. Richard Panicco, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Washington, PA. They completed their fellowship with Allegheny General Hospital
Dr. Panicco works at
Locations
-
1
Southwest Gastroenterology Associates / Main Office80 Landings Dr, Washington, PA 15301 Directions (724) 941-3020
-
2
Southwest Gastroenterology Associates / Satellite Office236 Elm Dr Ste 102, Waynesburg, PA 15370 Directions (724) 852-4036
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Clair Hospital
- Washington Health System Greene
- Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was pleased with my procedure by Dr Panicco. It was my first colonoscopy, referred by my PCP. I have zero complaints about my interactions with him. His staff was friendly. The procedure went fine and he took the time to speak to me afterwards. I don't normally leave reviews but after reading all this unfortunate reviews I wanted to share my experience.
About Dr. Richard Panicco, DO
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1891757621
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Of Philadelphia
- Misericordia Hosp
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
