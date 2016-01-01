Dr. Palmer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Palmer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Palmer, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Palmer works at
Locations
-
1
Arthur J Smukler MD Inc23430 Hawthorne Blvd Ste 220, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 373-6691
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Palmer?
About Dr. Richard Palmer, MD
- Psychiatry
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1881873081
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Palmer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Palmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Palmer works at
Dr. Palmer has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Major Depressive Disorder and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Palmer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Palmer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palmer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.