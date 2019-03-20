Overview

Dr. Richard Palmer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital and Stafford Hospital.



Dr. Palmer works at Ageless Innovations Medical Spa in Fredericksburg, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.