Dr. Richard Palesano, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Palesano, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary, Springhill Medical Center and Thomas Hospital.
Locations
Premier Medical Group3701 Dauphin St, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (251) 341-3228Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Premier Medical Management Inc2880 Dauphin St, Mobile, AL 36606 Directions (251) 473-1900Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Premier Medical Group1302 Us Highway 98, Daphne, AL 36526 Directions (251) 210-1938Monday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Premier Medical Group610 Providence Park Dr E Ste 203 Bldg 2, Mobile, AL 36695 Directions (251) 633-2667
Hospital Affiliations
- Mobile Infirmary
- Springhill Medical Center
- Thomas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Great Dr., very thorough, would recommend him to everyone
About Dr. Richard Palesano, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1083669444
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
