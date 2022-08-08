Dr. Paicius has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Paicius, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Paicius, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Paicius works at
Locations
Southern California Spine and Sport Medical Associates Inc450 Newport Center Dr Ste 650, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 999-3600
Newport Coast Surgery Center Lp1441 Avocado Ave Ste 103, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 718-3600
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've had 15plus injections, 4 back surgeries, and ankle surgery. Seen 5 different surgeons and 5 pain docs. Dr Paisias and his PA Elmira are by far the best. The other have their minds made up and are afraid to think outside the box. They also refused to take my body size into consideration with pain meds, which always made them worthless in helping. Paisias is always willing to try something else (when you bring an educated option). He's the only one that has given me any relief. I also see some poor reviews about his office staff. Those were true in the past but he seems to have resolved them with new staff and new emphasis on patient engagement. Listen, I've waited as long as two hours in other pain Dr. Offices...never have I waited more than 15 minutes for a Paicias appointment..he also is great about giving referrals with pros and cons.
About Dr. Richard Paicius, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1326011388
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paicius accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paicius has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paicius has seen patients for Migraine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paicius on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Paicius. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paicius.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paicius, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paicius appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.