Dr. Richard Paczynski, MD

Neurology
2.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Richard Paczynski, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Camp Hill, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Paczynski works at HOLY SPIRIT HOSPITAL in Camp Hill, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Holy Spirit Hospital
    503 N 21st St, Camp Hill, PA 17011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 763-2100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dementia
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Richard Paczynski, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1285694893
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Paczynski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paczynski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Paczynski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Paczynski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Paczynski works at HOLY SPIRIT HOSPITAL in Camp Hill, PA. View the full address on Dr. Paczynski’s profile.

    Dr. Paczynski has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paczynski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Paczynski. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paczynski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paczynski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paczynski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

