Dr. Richard Paczynski, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Paczynski, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Camp Hill, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY.

Locations
Holy Spirit Hospital503 N 21st St, Camp Hill, PA 17011 Directions (717) 763-2100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Capital Blue Cross
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Richard Paczynski, MD
- Neurology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1285694893
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Dr. Paczynski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paczynski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paczynski has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paczynski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Paczynski. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paczynski.
