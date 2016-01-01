Overview

Dr. Richard Paczynski, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Camp Hill, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Paczynski works at HOLY SPIRIT HOSPITAL in Camp Hill, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

