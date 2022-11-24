Overview

Dr. Richard Paat, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Maumee, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ohio and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's.



Dr. Paat works at McLaren St. Luke's Internal Medicine in Maumee, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.