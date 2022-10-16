Overview

Dr. Richard Ozog, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Garden City Hospital.



Dr. Ozog works at Family Practice Center Livonia in Livonia, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.