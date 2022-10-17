Overview

Dr. Richard Ostrup, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, Sharp Grossmont Hospital and Sharp Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Ostrup works at Neurosurgical Medical Clinic in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.