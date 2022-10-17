Dr. Richard Ostrup, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ostrup is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Ostrup, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Ostrup, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, Sharp Grossmont Hospital and Sharp Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Ostrup works at
Locations
-
1
Neurosurgical Medical Clinic3750 Convoy St Ste 301, San Diego, CA 92111 Directions (619) 297-4481
-
2
Neurosurgical Medical Clinic8010 Frost St Ste 414, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (619) 297-4481
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
- Sharp Grossmont Hospital
- Sharp Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Meritain Health
- Molina Healthcare
- Premera Blue Cross
- Sharp Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ostrup?
Excellent surgeon. Realistic about results. Felt very confident I had picked right surgeon for the job.
About Dr. Richard Ostrup, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1780797019
Education & Certifications
- University Toronto
- U C S D Medical Center - Hillcrest
- University of Michigan
- University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ostrup has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ostrup accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ostrup has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ostrup works at
Dr. Ostrup has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ostrup on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ostrup speaks Spanish.
91 patients have reviewed Dr. Ostrup. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ostrup.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ostrup, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ostrup appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.