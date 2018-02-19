See All Pediatricians in Federal Way, WA
Pediatrics
3.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Dr. Richard Ory, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med|Baylor University and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital.

Dr. Ory works at Pediatrics Northwest in Federal Way, WA. They are accepting new patients.

    Federal Way Office
    505 S 336th St Ste 150, Federal Way, WA 98003

Administrative Physical
Newborn Jaundice
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Back Pain
Constipation
Dermatitis
Enteritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hydrocele
Immunization Administration
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Joint Pain
Low Back Pain
Migraine
Newborn Dehydration
Nosebleed
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pollen Allergy
Proteinuria
Viral Enteritis

Feb 19, 2018
My daughter has been seeing Dr. Ory since she was six years old; she is now almost 21. My daughter was born 13 weeks premature weighing only one pound 12 ounces. He has been by our side through seven massive surgeries and countless medical procedures. He diagnosed a serious infection that Seattle Children's had missed. There isn't another doctor that I would trust with her care.
Sandra in Normandy Park — Feb 19, 2018
  Pediatrics
  44 years of experience
  English
  Male
  1578659652
  Baylor Affil Hosps
  Baylor Affil Hosps
  Baylor Coll of Med|Baylor University
  Pediatrics
  St. Francis Hospital

Dr. Richard Ory, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

Dr. Ory has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ory has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Ory works at Pediatrics Northwest in Federal Way, WA.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ory. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ory, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ory appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

