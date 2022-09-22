Dr. Richard Orr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Orr, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Orr, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Greer, SC. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.
Locations
Medical Group of the Carolinas - Division of Surgery - Pelham2755 S Highway 14 Ste 2200, Greer, SC 29650 Directions (864) 849-9555Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Spartanburg Medical Center - Division of Surgery - Gibbs Cancer Center380 Serpentine Dr, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Directions (864) 560-1900Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Spartanburg Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Companion Benefit Alternatives
- CompCare
- Comprehensive Behavioral Healthcare
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Employers Health Network
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Jehovah’s Witnesses (ROJW) Facility Agreement Only
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MedRisk
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Provider Select, Inc.
- Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
Ratings & Reviews
I would highly recommend Dr.Orr to anyone who wants a excellent surgeon . I was very satisfied and knew that I was recommended to an awesome Dr.. My spirit really connected with him the first time I had a chance to talk with him . I was satisfied with his whole team . I was really comfortable asking questions and I didn't get rushed answers. I was so pleased with everything from the time I sat down and talked to him about the surgery to the follow up visit. Thank God for Dr.Orr!
About Dr. Richard Orr, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1215937990
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Virginia
- University of South Florida
- U South Fla
- University of South Florida College of Medicine
- Vanderbilt University
