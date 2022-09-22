See All Oncologists in Greer, SC
Dr. Richard Orr, MD

Surgical Oncology
5 (30)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Richard Orr, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Greer, SC. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.

Dr. Orr works at Medical Group of the Carolinas - Division of Surgery - Pelham in Greer, SC with other offices in Spartanburg, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Burn Injuries and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Medical Group of the Carolinas - Division of Surgery - Pelham
    2755 S Highway 14 Ste 2200, Greer, SC 29650 (864) 849-9555
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Spartanburg Medical Center - Division of Surgery - Gibbs Cancer Center
    380 Serpentine Dr, Spartanburg, SC 29303 (864) 560-1900
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spartanburg Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Burn Injuries
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Burn Injuries
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Gallstones
Hiatal Hernia
Hyperparathyroidism
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Pelvic Abscess
Second-Degree Burns
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Nodule
Traumatic Brain Injury
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Acute Bowel Infarction
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Fistula
Anal or Rectal Pain
Barrett's Esophagus
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Breast Diseases
Breast Lump
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Carcinoma in Situ
Chordoma
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Conn's Syndrome
Empyema
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
ENT Cancer
Familial Primary Hyperparathyroidism
Gallbladder Cancer
Gastric Ulcer
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Goiter
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Head and Neck Cancer
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Ischemic Colitis
Lip Cancer
Lobular Carconima
Male Breast Cancer
Malignant Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Meckel's Diverticulum
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Merkel Cell Carcinoma
Metastatic Breast Cancer
Parathyroid Cancer
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peritoneal Cancer
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pituitary Tumor
Primary Biliary Cholangitis
Primary Hyperparathyroidism
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Salivary Gland Cancer
Secondary Hyperparathyroidism
Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Testicular Cancer
Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance
Thyroid Disease
Vulvar Cancer
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Beech Street (Multiplan)
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    ChoiceCare Network
    Cigna
    Companion Benefit Alternatives
    CompCare
    Comprehensive Behavioral Healthcare
    CorVel
    Coventry Health Care
    Employers Health Network
    Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Health Net
    Humana
    Jehovah's Witnesses (ROJW) Facility Agreement Only
    MedCost
    Medicaid
    Medicare
    MedRisk
    MultiPlan
    NovaNet
    Private HealthCare Systems
    Provider Select, Inc.
    Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System
    Three Rivers Provider Network
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare
    USA Managed Care Organization

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 22, 2022
    I would highly recommend Dr.Orr to anyone who wants a excellent surgeon . I was very satisfied and knew that I was recommended to an awesome Dr.. My spirit really connected with him the first time I had a chance to talk with him . I was satisfied with his whole team . I was really comfortable asking questions and I didn't get rushed answers. I was so pleased with everything from the time I sat down and talked to him about the surgery to the follow up visit. Thank God for Dr.Orr!
    Sandra Jeter — Sep 22, 2022
    About Dr. Richard Orr, MD

    Surgical Oncology
    45 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    English
    1215937990
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical College of Virginia
    University of South Florida
    U South Fla
    University of South Florida College of Medicine
    Vanderbilt University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Orr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Orr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Orr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Orr has seen patients for Burn Injuries and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Orr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Orr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Orr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Orr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

