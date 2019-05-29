Dr. Richard Orlowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orlowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Orlowski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Orlowski, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Hickory, NC. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Washington University St Louis and is affiliated with Atrium Health Lincoln, Catawba Valley Medical Center, Frye Regional Medical Center and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Orlowski works at
Locations
Carolina Oncology Specialists PA2406 Century Pl SE, Hickory, NC 28602 Directions (828) 324-9550
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Lincoln
- Catawba Valley Medical Center
- Frye Regional Medical Center
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Mutual of Omaha
- Pyramid Life
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Orlawski is one step above all other doctors to me.... You see this man/doctor doesn’t take giving up or putting time on someone’s life. He’s always looking for a new and up coming treatment and in my case he stepped outside the lines and try something new to treat my stage 4 Melanoma, when others gave me months to live he stepped in and said no!!! And tried me on an old drug(not for Melanoma) and my tumors were gone. I’m proud to say this’s a new drug now used to treat Melanoma cancer patients. Although, we may not have the same cancer or the same diagnosis and/or out come rest assured this man makes each day a new challenge to help everyone he possibly can to fight cancer with all he can offer you... THANKS DR “O” for giving me my life back
About Dr. Richard Orlowski, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1427053461
Education & Certifications
- Duke University
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- Washington University St Louis
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Orlowski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Orlowski accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Orlowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Orlowski works at
Dr. Orlowski has seen patients for Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Lung Cancer, and more.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Orlowski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Orlowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Orlowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.