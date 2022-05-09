Dr. Richard Orgill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orgill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Orgill, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Orgill, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center and Summit Medical Center.
Dr. Orgill works at
Locations
1
Richard D. Orgill, MD3330 NW 56th St Ste 110, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 605-4368
2
Richard D. Orgill, MD10958 N May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 605-4368
3
South Location1601 SW 89th St Ste C500, Oklahoma City, OK 73159 Directions (405) 605-4368
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Summit Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USI Affinity
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
REMOVED MY NASAL POLYPS AND HAVE NOT HAD A PROBLEM ...!!!! HE PERFORMED THE FIFTH SURGERY ON ME " PLOYPS " ..!!!{ NOTE } THE BEST....!!!!!!
About Dr. Richard Orgill, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1063463669
Education & Certifications
- University of Wisconsin
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Univ of OK Coll of Med
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Orgill has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Orgill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Orgill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Orgill works at
Dr. Orgill has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection, Laryngitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Orgill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Orgill speaks Spanish.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Orgill. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orgill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Orgill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Orgill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.