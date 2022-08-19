Dr. Richard Ondrizek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ondrizek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Ondrizek, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Ondrizek, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Burleson, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South.
Dr. Ondrizek works at
Locations
-
1
Richard R. Ondrizek MD PA11797 South Fwy Ste 242, Burleson, TX 76028 Directions (817) 568-1981
-
2
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center At Waxahachie2400 N Interstate Highway 35 E, Waxahachie, TX 75165 Directions (469) 843-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ondrizek?
He is the best doctor! He listens and never makes you feel rushed. I’m lucky to have him for a doctor for over 14 years!
About Dr. Richard Ondrizek, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1902864853
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ondrizek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ondrizek accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ondrizek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ondrizek works at
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Ondrizek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ondrizek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ondrizek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ondrizek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.