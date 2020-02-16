Dr. Richard O'Malley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Malley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard O'Malley, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard O'Malley, MD is a Concierge Medicine Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Concierge Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center and University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.
Locations
Josephs, Turner, O'Malley MD PA7600 Osler Dr Ste 311, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 296-1467
Hospital Affiliations
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
- University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My wife and I have been patients of Dr . O’Malley since 2008. He is thorough, thoughtful and dispenses advice based on experience and knowledge. He recommends specialists who he believes will be best suitable to resolve our problems if needed.
About Dr. Richard O'Malley, MD
- Concierge Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1730259607
Education & Certifications
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- The Johns Hopkins University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Malley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Malley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Malley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Malley.
