Dr. Richard Olstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Olstein, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Burien, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital, Seton Medical Center Harker Heights and St. David's Medical Center.
Locations
Franciscan Heart & Vascular Associates - Burien16233 Sylvester Rd SW Ste 260, Burien, WA 98166 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very friendly and knowledgeable. Definitely recommend!
About Dr. Richard Olstein, MD
- Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1154588242
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anne Hospital
- Seton Medical Center Harker Heights
- St. David's Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Olstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Olstein using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Olstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Olstein has seen patients for Hypertension, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Olstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
83 patients have reviewed Dr. Olstein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olstein.
