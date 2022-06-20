Overview

Dr. Richard Olen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago.



Dr. Olen works at AMITA Health Medical Group Primary Care Chicago in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Inguinal Hernia and Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.