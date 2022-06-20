Dr. Richard Olen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Olen, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Olen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago.
Dr. Olen works at
Locations
-
1
AMITA Health Medical Group General Surgery Chicago7447 W Talcott Ave Ste 427, Chicago, IL 60631 Directions (773) 990-4024
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Olen?
Very good surgeon took out my gallbladder and treated my pancreatitis!
About Dr. Richard Olen, MD
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1952319410
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Olen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Olen accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Olen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Olen works at
Dr. Olen has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, Inguinal Hernia and Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Olen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Olen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.