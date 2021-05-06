Dr. Richard Ohanesian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ohanesian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Ohanesian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Ohanesian, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Prescott, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Yavapai Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Ohanesian works at
Locations
Prescott Women's Clinic919 12th Pl Ste 1, Prescott, AZ 86305 Directions (928) 778-4300
- 2 7600 E Florentine Rd Ste 1, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314 Directions (928) 772-8870
Dignity Health Yavapai Regional Medical Center1003 Willow Creek Rd, Prescott, AZ 86301 Directions (928) 445-2700
Hospital Affiliations
- Yavapai Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Best doctor I have ever had. I cannot say enough good things about him. I would recommend him to anyone needing an OBGYN.
About Dr. Richard Ohanesian, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1699773978
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ohanesian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ohanesian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ohanesian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ohanesian works at
Dr. Ohanesian has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ohanesian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ohanesian speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Ohanesian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ohanesian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ohanesian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ohanesian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.