Overview

Dr. Richard O'Donovan, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Monroe, LA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Glenwood Regional Medical Center, Morehouse General Hospital and Richardson Medical Center.



Dr. O'Donovan works at Northeast Louisiana Kidney Specialists in Monroe, LA with other offices in Delhi, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Renal Hyperparathyroidism, Acidosis and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.