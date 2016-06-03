See All Dermatologists in Salt Lake City, UT
Dr. Richard Odell, MD

Dermatology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
53 years of experience
Dr. Richard Odell, MD is a Dermatologist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH.

Dr. Odell works at RICHARD H ODELL MD in Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Richard H. Odell MD PC
    1345 E 3900 S Ste 110, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 (801) 272-4219

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Actinic Keratosis
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Actinic Keratosis
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation

Actinic Keratosis
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Birthmark
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Hives
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Rosacea
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Acne
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Bedsores
Lipomas
Psoriasis
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 03, 2016
    I have visited Dr Richard Odell many times over the last 10-12 years or so. He has always been most helpful with diagnosing and treating my skin conditions with excellent care. I highly recommend him to anyone. He hasn't stated if or when he plans to retire, but I will miss him when he does.
    Daniel Rollins in Salt Lake City, UT — Jun 03, 2016
    About Dr. Richard Odell, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 53 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
