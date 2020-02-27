Overview

Dr. Richard Oberlander, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from FERRIS STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Diley Ridge Medical Center, Licking Memorial Hospital, Mount Carmel East, Mount Carmel St. Ann's and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Oberlander works at Oberlander and Associates Internal Medicine Inc. in Columbus, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.