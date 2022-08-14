Dr. Richard Nussbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nussbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Nussbaum, MD
Dr. Richard Nussbaum, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sherman Oaks, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Palmdale Regional Medical Center.
Los Angeles Orthopaedic Institute4955 Van Nuys Blvd Ste 615, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403 Directions (818) 905-2222Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital23845 McBean Pkwy, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (818) 905-2222MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- 3 38660 Medical Center Dr Ste A250, Palmdale, CA 93551 Directions (661) 267-7777
- Palmdale Regional Medical Center
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1972528297
- Orth Hosp
- Einstein-Montefiore
- New York Medical College
