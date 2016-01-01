Dr. Nockowitz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Nockowitz, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Nockowitz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lima, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Nockowitz works at
Locations
Neuropsychiatry Consultants Inc.1800 Allentown Rd, Lima, OH 45805 Directions (419) 229-0415
- 2 8483 Torwoodlee Ct, Dublin, OH 43017 Directions (855) 677-1677
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Richard Nockowitz, MD
- Psychiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1245228717
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nockowitz accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nockowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nockowitz works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Nockowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nockowitz.
