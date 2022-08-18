Dr. Richard Nixon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nixon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Nixon, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Nixon, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, TX and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Locations
Northwest Orthopedic Associates P.A.1919 North Loop W Ste 115, Houston, TX 77008 Directions (713) 864-2663
Memorial Hermann Greater Heights Hospital1635 North Loop W, Houston, TX 77008 Directions (713) 867-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Consultation appointment. He was so kind and explained everything thoroughly. I really liked his office staff. I’m going to schedule a knee replacement very soon.
About Dr. Richard Nixon, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1962462002
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- Scott And White Meml Hospital
- Baylor Affil Hospital
- Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, TX
- University of Texas at Austin
