Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Richard Nixon, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, TX and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Nixon works at Northwest Orthopedic Associates in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Northwest Orthopedic Associates P.A.
    1919 North Loop W Ste 115, Houston, TX 77008 (713) 864-2663
    Memorial Hermann Greater Heights Hospital
    1635 North Loop W, Houston, TX 77008 (713) 867-2000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
  Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
  Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital
  Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana

    Aug 18, 2022
    Consultation appointment. He was so kind and explained everything thoroughly. I really liked his office staff. I'm going to schedule a knee replacement very soon.
Mbanc — Aug 18, 2022
    Orthopedic Surgery
    40 years of experience
    English
    1962462002
    Baylor College Of Med
    Scott And White Meml Hospital
    Baylor Affil Hospital
    Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, TX
    University of Texas at Austin
    Dr. Richard Nixon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nixon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nixon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nixon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nixon works at Northwest Orthopedic Associates in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Nixon’s profile.

    Dr. Nixon has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nixon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Nixon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nixon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nixon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nixon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

