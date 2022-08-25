Dr. Richard Nix, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nix is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Nix, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Nix, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Ashley County Medical Center, Baptist Health Medical Center - Arkadelphia, Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway, Baptist Health Medical Center - Hot Spring County, Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock, Baptist Health Medical Center - Stuttgart, Chambers Memorial Hospital and CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs.
They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 9101 Kanis Rd Ste 401, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 217-3533
-
2
Baptist Health9500 Baptist Health Dr Ste 210, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 217-3533
-
3
Pathology Laboratories of Ark PA9601 INTERSTATE 630, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 202-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ashley County Medical Center
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Arkadelphia
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Hot Spring County
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Stuttgart
- Chambers Memorial Hospital
- CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nix?
The visit was timely and dr. Nix provided thorough information based on x-rays, questions, and physical exam. I know several people who have had robotic surgery frim Dr. Nix and were very pleased. I've decided to have my knee replaced robotically by him.
About Dr. Richard Nix, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1295727154
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nix has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nix accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nix has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nix has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nix on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Nix. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nix.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nix, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nix appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.