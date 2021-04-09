Dr. Richard Nitzberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nitzberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Nitzberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Nitzberg, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.
Locations
Summit Medical Group Ambulatory Surgery Center1 Diamond Hill Rd, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Directions (908) 273-4300Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
OUTSTANDING HIGHLY EDUCATED SURGEON. GREAT BEDSIDE MANNER, HIGHLY PROFESSIONAL AND THOROUGH IN HIS DIAGNOSIS. REMOVED MY GALLBLADDER YESTERDAY, NO ISSUES OTHER THAN NORMAL AFTER EFFECTS AS PREVIOUSLY EXPLAINED TO ME. DR. NITZBERG MET ME PRIOR AND AFTER SURGERY, CALLED ME TO FOLLOWUP ONCE HOME AND MADE THIS WHOLE EXPERIENCE EXCELLENT. OVERLOOK HOSPITAL WAS THE SITE OF SURGERY AND HIS TEAM WAS EXCELLENT OVERALL. HAVE NO DOUBT, YOU ARE IN GREAT HANDS AND VERY COMPETENT ONES AS WELL. DR. NITZBERG PROVDED ME THE SERVICES NEEDED TO ASSIST MY HEALTH, AS HE HAS MANY OTHERS. HE IS A CREDIT TO HIS PROFESSION, ATLANTIC HEALTH, THE SUMMIT HEALTH GROUP AND OVERLOOK MEDICAL CENTER. CREDIT TO MARY MCCORMACK, PA AT SUMMIT HEALTH FOR REFERRING THIS "TOP DOCTOR". MARY WAS AWESOME IN HER SUSPICIONS AS TO MY ISSUES AND HANDED ME OFF TO A TOP NOTCH SURGEON.
About Dr. Richard Nitzberg, MD
- General Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tufts New England Medical Center
- Columb-Presby
- Harvard Medical School
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nitzberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nitzberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nitzberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nitzberg has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nitzberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Nitzberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nitzberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nitzberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nitzberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.