Dr. Richard Nguyen, DO
Overview
Dr. Richard Nguyen, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Touro University College of Osteopathic Medicine|Touro University College Of Osteopathic Medicine--Vallejo and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Locations
-
1
Lifetime Surgical2450 Samaritan Dr Ste 1, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 538-1531
-
2
Obesity Surgery Associates15965 Los Gatos Blvd Ste 201, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 538-1537
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Insurance Services
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. Nguyen?
Excellent care by Dr Nguyen, he is a fantastic surgeon and truly cares for his patients. I highly recommend him for laparoscopic surgery. Thank you Dr!
About Dr. Richard Nguyen, DO
- General Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese
- 1023185030
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University|Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Touro University College of Osteopathic Medicine|Touro University College Of Osteopathic Medicine--Vallejo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Dr. Nguyen speaks Chinese, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.