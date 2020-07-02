Overview

Dr. Richard Newman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Enfield, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Bristol Hospital, Johnson Memorial Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Newman works at JOHNSON SURGERY CENTER in Enfield, CT with other offices in Hartford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Chordoma, Hyperparathyroidism and Parathyroid (Gland) Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.