Dr. Richard Nejat, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nejat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Nejat, DDS
Overview
Dr. Richard Nejat, DDS is a Periodontics Practitioner in Franklin Square, NY. They specialize in Periodontics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Nejat works at
Locations
-
1
Clock Tower Dental Associates110 New Hyde Park Rd, Franklin Square, NY 11010 Directions (516) 712-1148Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday10:00am - 8:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- AmeriPlan
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nejat?
Awesome visit Dr Nejat explains everything you need to know.
About Dr. Richard Nejat, DDS
- Periodontics
- 26 years of experience
- English, French
- 1356445050
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook|State University Of New York At Stony Brook University
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nejat has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nejat accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Nejat using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Nejat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nejat works at
Dr. Nejat speaks French.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Nejat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nejat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nejat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nejat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.