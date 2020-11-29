Dr. Richard Neiman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neiman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Neiman, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Neiman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland and Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.
Locations
Kirkland Rheumatology LLC11417 124th Ave NE Ste 103, Kirkland, WA 98033 Directions (425) 899-1664
Hospital Affiliations
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Neiman treated me for many many years. He is an excellent rheumatologist. He gave me relief when I was in so much pain. He helped me get through my RA. It is now in remission. I would highly recommend
About Dr. Richard Neiman, MD
- Rheumatology
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Neiman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neiman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neiman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Neiman has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neiman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Neiman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neiman.
