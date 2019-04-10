Overview

Dr. Richard Neiman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Methodist Heart Hospital.



Dr. Neiman works at Alamo City Neuropsychological Associates in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Dementia and Nerve Conduction Studies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.