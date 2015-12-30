Overview

Dr. Richard Nedelman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Springfield, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center and Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Nedelman works at Surgical Associates Springfield in Springfield, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.