Dr. Richard Natale II, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Natale II, MD is an Urology Specialist in Concord, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Louisville/University Louisville Hosp and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cabarrus, Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Atrium Health Stanly and Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center.
Dr. Natale II works at
Locations
Northeast Urology Associates PA1084 Vinehaven Dr NE, Concord, NC 28025 Directions (704) 784-4129
Atrium Health Cabarrus920 Church St N, Concord, NC 28025 Directions (704) 786-5131
Carolina Urology Partners Pllc9735 Kincey Ave Ste 201, Huntersville, NC 28078 Directions (704) 786-5131
Instride Foot and Ankle Specialists Pllc8201 Healthcare Loop Ste 202, Charlotte, NC 28215 Directions (704) 786-5131
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Cabarrus
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Atrium Health Stanly
- Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am a pt of Dr Natale and have been a RN co-worker of his for many years. I know his demeanor in the office and the Operating Room. This Dr is highly skilled in many urological areas. Bedside demeanor is second to none. This doctor will give you the facts and help you make the decision that you feel comfortable with. I highly recommend him to anyone in need of urological services.
About Dr. Richard Natale II, MD
- 1700957677
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida College of Medicine
- University of Florida / Shands Medical Center
- University of Louisville/University Louisville Hosp
- University of Southern CA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Natale II has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Natale II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Natale II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Natale II has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Natale II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Natale II. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Natale II.
