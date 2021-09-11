Dr. Richard Naftalis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naftalis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Naftalis, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Naftalis, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.
Dr. Naftalis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Baylor Scott & White Neurosurgery and Spine Associates- Dallas3417 Gaston Ave Ste 920, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (469) 800-9260
-
2
Baylor Scott & White Family Medical Center- Red Oak301 E Ovilla Rd Ste 100, Red Oak, TX 75154 Directions (469) 800-9260
-
3
Neurosurgical Associates L.l.p.3600 Gaston Ave Ste 1158, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 820-8585
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Naftalis?
My primary doctor recommended Dr. Naftalis for my worsening cervical spine problems. He is thorough, no nonsense, and has a dry sense of humor which I appreciated. I had many questions and he answered them all, using my spine images for illustration. The surgical team he uses is top notch--his PA Candice is awesome! My surgery went perfectly and my neck problems and the numbness in my hands are gone. I would recommend Dr. Naftalis to anyone needing spine surgery. Btw, he is a neurosurgeon, not a neurologist--you go to him for confirmation that you need surgery and for the surgery itself.
About Dr. Richard Naftalis, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1184666737
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Naftalis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Naftalis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Naftalis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Naftalis works at
Dr. Naftalis has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Naftalis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Naftalis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naftalis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naftalis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naftalis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.