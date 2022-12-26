Dr. Richard Nachwalter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nachwalter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Nachwalter, MD
Dr. Richard Nachwalter, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Morristown Medical Center.
Atlantic Spine Specialists131 Madison Ave Ste 110, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 971-3500
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
I have had 4 lower back surgeries for pain, numbness, tingling, tripping and falling in my legs (predominantly on my right side). The first 3 only brought temporary relief and did not eliminate all my issues. I was still limping, tripping, falling and in constant pain. I was now walking with a brace to stop the tripping and falling. Dr, Nachwalter was recommended to me by my wife’s friend….once I called I got an appointment fairly quickly. He clinically evaluated me and then sent me for an MRI, CT scan and x-rays. My wife and I met with the doctor again and he explained all the test results and then he discussed the surgical procedure to correct all the issues….it was scary, but I had developed great confidence in the DR’s opinion and experience. The surgery was in November, my Christmas Miracle is that I am now walking without tripping and pain. I also no longer wear the brace.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- Thomas Jefferson University
- State University Of New York At Stoney Brook
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Orthopedic Surgery
